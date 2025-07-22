Diseases and Health Complications Linked to Polluting Fuels
Children are particularly vulnerable, experiencing acute lower respiratory diseases.
by Rosa Mumanyi
22 July 2025
In Summary
Exposure to polluting fuels, such as coal, wood, charcoal, dung, and crop waste, poses significant health risks globally, as one-third of the world's population still relies on them for household energy.
These fuels are definitively associated with several severe conditions.
Children are particularly vulnerable, experiencing acute lower respiratory diseases like pneumonia and low birth weight.
In adults, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cataracts are directly linked to their use.
Furthermore, burning these solid fuels elevates the risk of other serious health issues.
These include an increased susceptibility to tuberculosis, various forms of cancer, and stillbirths.
Cognitive development in children can also be negatively impacted, and there's a heightened risk of asthma across age groups.
The health-damaging pollutants released by these fuels underscore the urgent need for cleaner energy solutions.
