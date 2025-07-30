Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Has Photo Taken with Artillerymen
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, on July 26 met and had a photo taken with the officers and men of the 2nd Battery of the 3rd Battalion of the 16th Artillery Regiment of the 28th Infantry Division of the 4th Corps of the Korean People’s Army, who were invited as special guests to the celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War.
The participants were greatly excited and delighted to have a meaningful photo taken at the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, a grand temple of education in the tradition of victory encapsulating the history of war victory of Juche Korea, with Supreme Commander Kim Jong Un whom they always missed in the days of honourable service for defending the security of the country and the people.
Kim Jong Un warmly congratulated the courageous artillerymen who set an example in implementing the Party’s training-first policy.
He said that in wartime a soldier who is good at fighting is a hero, but in peacetime a soldier who is good at training is a hero, and expressed his belief that the soldiers of the battery will firmly carry forward the fighting spirit of the victorious wartime generation and prepare themselves more fully to be a-match-for-a-hundred artillerymen who will make a breakthrough for victory in the vanguard with the strongest and most merciless gunfire of justice at the grim moment, before posing with them for a photo to be recorded forever in the history of army building.
When the photo session was over, shouts of the soldiers of the KPA resounded far and wide, reflecting their pledge of loyalty to defend to the death the Party Central Committee headed by the great Comrade Kim Jong Un.
The officers and men of the battery extended thanks to Kim Jong Un for highly appreciating their training successes which they are duty bound to make, giving them the glory which the entire army envies and bestowing on them great affection and benevolence again, and pledged to remain faithful to the last to their sacred mission and duty of defending the country and the revolution.
