Zimbabwe Committed to Global Peace, Says President
July 23, 2025
Mukudzei Chingwere
Herald Reporter
AS the world commemorates 80 years since the signing of the United Nations (UN) Charter, President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s steadfast commitment to the principles of peace, unity and shared prosperity.
In his virtual address to the UN, the President, who is also the Sadc Chairperson, spelt out the importance of collaboration among nations to foster global development and protect human rights.
The anniversary marks the signing of the UN Charter, the foundational document of the UN, signed in the aftermath of World War II, aiming to prevent future conflicts and promote international cooperation.
The charter outlines principles such as peacekeeping, respect for international law, human rights promotion as well as economic and social development.
Reflecting on the horrors of World War II, the President referred to the pledge made on June 26, 1945, which serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to prevent such atrocities from recurring.
Zimbabwe called upon all member states to safeguard the UN Charter and the essential tenets of multi-lateralism that underpin it.
President Mnangagwa also expressed gratitude for the UN’s decisive actions in response to the illegal Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) in the then Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.
However, he decried that the decolonisation agenda in Africa remained unfinished, with lingering conflicts and challenges in regions like Western Sahara.
“Zimbabwe joins the international community in commemoration of the 80th anniversary since the signing of the United Nations charter,” said President Mnangagwa.
“Our nations have carried the duty and responsibility to secure peace, justice and development with unflinching determination.
“As we commemorate 80 years of the United Nations, Zimbabwe stands on the side of peace, unity and shared prosperity for a stronger organisation and higher quality of life for all the people of the world.
“The pledge made on June 26, 1945, stands as our solemn commitment never again should the world be subjected to such levels of horror witnessed during the Second World War.
“As members of the United Nations let us protect our founding charter and principles embedded in multilateralism and the equality of nations.
“The longstanding character of the United Nations as the pillar for the sustenance of global peace, advancing the global development agenda and human rights and dignity for all should be defended.
“My country recalls with gratitude the United Nations decisive response to the illegal Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) in the then Southern Rhodesia,” said President Mnangagwa.
A notable point of contention raised by the President is the ongoing exclusion of Africa from permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, which he deemed an “unjustifiable travesty of justice”.
In unity with other nations, Zimbabwe is advocating for reforms that promote collective ownership of global decisions, asserting that this is an urgent imperative.
Zimbabwe’s commitment to the UN’s mission reinforces the notion that lasting peace and development require collaborative efforts, underscoring the need for all countries to work together towards a brighter, more equitable future.
“Regrettably the decolonisation agenda in Africa is still pending in Western Sahara. Similarly war, conflict and neo-colonial tendencies as well as other unique social, economic and environmental challenges that face Africa and the global south must be boldly addressed,” said President Mnangagwa.
“The emerging global crisis, multidimensional threats, such as climate change, pandemics, trade rivalries and geo political tensions should be resolved peacefully.
“The United Nations decision making system and its capacity to urgently respond to pertinent global agenda has to be re-energised towards the realisation of our SDGs.
“Continued exclusion of Africa as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council has become an unjustifiable travesty of justice.
“Zimbabwe firmly joins other jurisdictions in calling for the reform of the security council, collective ownership of global decisions is now an urgent imperative,” said President Mnangagwa.
