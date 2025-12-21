Benin Detains Ex-defense Minister Over Failed Coup Attempt
By Al Mayadeen English
20 Dec 2025 14:07
Benin's opposition figure and former defense minister, Candide Azannai, has been placed in pre-trial detention over accusations linked to a failed coup attempt.
Benin on Saturday placed former defense minister and leading opposition figure Candide Azannai in pre-trial detention as part of an investigation into a failed coup attempt earlier this month, marking the latest fallout from the foiled takeover, according to an AFP journalist.
Azannai was accused of plotting against the state and incitement to rebellion after being arrested last week at his party’s headquarters in the commercial capital Cotonou, despite having publicly condemned the attempted coup, the reporter said.
The detention comes days after around 30 people, most of them soldiers, were jailed on treason charges in connection with the attempted coup, as authorities continue a sweeping crackdown following the events, according to judicial sources cited by AFP.
Benin coup fails miserably
On December 7, soldiers appeared on national television claiming they had overthrown President Patrice Talon, but the attempt was swiftly crushed by forces loyal to the government with support from the Nigerian air force, AFP reported.
Several people were killed during the clashes, while a number of mutineers, including alleged coup leader Lieutenant-Colonel Pascal Tigri, remain at large, according to security sources.
After hours of questioning at Benin’s anti-terrorism court, Azannai was escorted away by police at dawn and taken into custody, an AFP journalist witnessed.
Talon, who is due to step down in April after reaching the constitutional two-term limit, has been credited with driving economic growth but faces criticism over what opponents describe as increasing authoritarianism, as Benin grapples with a rise in jihadist violence in its northern regions, analysts say.
