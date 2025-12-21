Sudan Activists Arrested in Dongola, Gedaref, as Police Disperse Revolution Anniversary Protests
20 December 2025
Activist Muneeb Abdel Aziz
December 20, 2025 (DONGOLA) — Security authorities in Sudan’s Northern State arrested activist Muneeb Abdel Aziz on Friday from his home in Magaser, near Dongola, following a speech commemorating the December revolution. Security agencies also detained several activists in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on Thursday night.
Sudanese police in Omdurman dispersed a march on Friday organized by the “Angry Without Borders” group to mark the anniversary of the December 19, 2018, revolution that ousted former President Omer al-Bashir in April 2019.
The attempt to mark the anniversary in the streets is the first of its kind since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.
In a statement on Saturday, the Dongola Resistance Committees Coordination denounced the arrests as a flagrant violation of fundamental freedoms and a clear targeting of activists defending the people’s aspirations for freedom, justice, and peace.
The committees emphasized that repressive policies would not deter the will of the people, who would continue to struggle for the goals of the revolution.
The statement demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Abdel Aziz, the activists detained in Gedaref, and all political detainees. It further called for an end to security pursuits and for the respect of human rights, including the right to peaceful assembly.
In Gedaref, security forces arrested journalist and political activist Omar Abu Aqila on Thursday and took him to an unknown location. The Gedaref Resistance Committees held the authorities responsible for his safety and demanded his immediate release.
In Khartoum, state police attempted to disperse a peaceful march. The “Angry Without Borders” group said two people were arrested during the police intervention, but added that “these attempts will not stop the revolutionary tide.”
No comments:
Post a Comment