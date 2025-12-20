Egypt, Sudan Presidents Meet in Cairo, Warn of ‘Red Lines’
18 December 2025
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi receives Sudan's Sovereign Council Chairman ABdel Fattah al-Burhan at Cairo Airport on Dec 18, 2025
December 18, 2025 (CAIRO) – Egypt warned on Thursday it would not allow “red lines” to be crossed in neighbouring Sudan, stating it is prepared to take necessary measures to protect its national security.
The warning followed talks in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
A statement from the Egyptian presidency expressed “grave concern” over escalating violence and “horrific massacres” against civilians, specifically highlighting the situation in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.
“Egypt affirms there are red lines that cannot be crossed or compromised, as they directly affect Egyptian national security,” the statement said. It defined these boundaries as the preservation of Sudan’s territorial integrity, the prevention of secession, and the protection of state institutions.
Historical military ties
Cairo invoked its right to take all measures guaranteed by international law and the 1976 Joint Defence Agreement to ensure these limits are respected.
The 1976 agreement, signed on July 15, remains a cornerstone of the bilateral security architecture. Designed to facilitate security coordination and protect the territorial integrity of both nations, it aligns with the Arab League’s 1950 defence treaty. While the Sudanese People’s Assembly ratified the pact in August 1976, its effectiveness remained contingent on the official exchange of ratification documents.
In March 2021, the two nations further deepened these ties when the Sudanese army and its Egyptian counterpart signed a military agreement aimed at modernizing their joint approach to national security.
Diplomatic push for ceasefire
The meeting in Cairo coincides with intensified U.S. diplomatic efforts. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan.
Egypt signaled its alignment with these efforts and the broader peace initiatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. Cairo expressed support for the “international Quad”—which includes the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE—to broker a humanitarian truce and establish safe corridors for aid.
However, the peace process remains strained. The Sudanese army has long opposed the UAE’s involvement in the Quad, accusing it of supplying the RSF. While the RSF declared a unilateral three-month truce in late November, fighting has persisted.
The push for a settlement gained momentum last month after President Trump announced an immediate effort to end the conflict at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Egyptian presidency reiterated its “categorical rejection” of parallel government entities. This follows the formation of a rival administration in Nyala, South Darfur, by the “Tasis” alliance, which is dominated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
In a separate statement, the Sudanese Sovereign Council said the leaders also discussed Nile Basin water security. Both sides rejected “unilateral actions” in the Blue Nile—a reference to long-standing disputes over Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam.
No comments:
Post a Comment