SPLM-N Accuses Sudanese Army of Killing Seven Civilians in South Kordofan
19 December 2025
SPLM-N fighters shell the besieged Kadugli on August 3, 2025
December 18, 2025 (DILLING) – The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) accused the Sudanese army on Thursday of killing seven civilians in a drone strike, as fighting intensified across South Kordofan state.
The SPLM-N, led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, said the strike targeted Al-Natel village in Dilling county on Wednesday, mainly killing children and wounding two other people.
The allegation follows an SPLM-N heavy artillery attack on residential neighbourhoods in Dilling, the state’s second-largest city. Local sources said that shelling killed nine people and destroyed or damaged more than 10 homes, primarily in the city’s western districts.
South Kordofan has seen a sharp escalation in violence as the SPLM-N and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) coordinate attacks on government-held cities, including the state capital Kadugli, Dilling, and Al-Liri. Recent strikes have hit civilian shelters and United Nations facilities.
The Sudanese army has responded with periodic airstrikes on rebel and RSF positions across the state.
Intelligence sources say the SPLM-N is mobilizing near Al-Samasim and Al-Karakil to cut the strategic road linking Kadugli and Dilling. The army reopened the route in February, and its closure would effectively besiege both cities ahead of a potential ground assault.
