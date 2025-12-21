Nigeria Kano NLC Joins Protest, Demand End to Persistent Insecurity
December 17, 2025
The Chairman, Kano State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Council, NLC, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency find a lasting solution to the persistent insecurity in the country.
The Chairman made the called during the nationwide protest to present it demand to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf for onward submission to President Tinubu.
Comrade Inuwa said the issue of insecurity has thrown Nigerians into untold hardship hence the need for a coordinated effort between the President, State governors and security apparatus in order to surmount the challenges.
According to him, “For every nation that is bedevilled with insecurity to this magnitude, we are at the brink of collapse,” the NLC Chairman said.
Inuwa continued, “We sincerely thank God Kano State is peaceful. We have a peaceful atmosphere in Kano. We have fewer of these crimes. But still, we need to continue putting in more efforts to make sure that what is happening in other places does not come into Kano and engulf our people.
“We have the belief, Your Excellency, that you are doing your best to make Kano secure. We have the belief, Your Excellency, that your efforts in making Kano secure will be fruitful. May I remind us that it is not only the masses or the poor that are hit by this insecurity? Our security agents, they are always losing their lives. The police, the military. How can we sit back and see the people that are protecting us, people that will protect us, have been witch-hunted and killed and maimed?
“Your Excellency, it always amazes us that even the victims of these criminals within the police and the military, their families, are not well taken care of. How are they expected to give their best? We sincerely believe that if the Governors’ Forum, of which you are a member, comes up with something better, approach the President and bring solutions, because nobody will provide a solution better than people living in the state.
“Nobody will provide a solution better than the security apparatus that is in the state. “We sincerely believe that collaborative efforts are the only way forward to make Nigeria secure,” Inuwa, however, stated.
Similarly, a representative of the NLC President, Muttaqa Yusha’u, said the worsening insecurity affects all human endeavours, such as education and food security, among others.
He said no development can take place without peace, safety and security.
Receiving the protesters, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Sulaiman Sani Wali, said the government is not relenting, as all hands are on deck in the state to tackle the insecurity menace head-on.
He commended the NLC for the peaceful conduct during the protest and promised to forward their demand to the President, Bola Tinubu.
