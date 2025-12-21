US Halts Green Card, Citizenship Processing for Nigerians
NewsMirror
December 21, 2025
The United States has temporarily stopped processing Green Card and citizenship applications for Nigerian nationals following expanded immigration restrictions.
The suspension affects Nigerians already living in the US and seeking permanent residency or naturalisation. Nigeria is under partial restrictions, alongside other African countries including Ghana, Benin, Senegal, Gambia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Côte d’Ivoire.
US authorities say the move is part of a broader security review. The decision has sparked criticism, with former senator Shehu Sani saying it signals reduced acceptance of migrants from developing countries.
