Saudi Arabia, U.S. Propose Three-point Peace Plan to Sudan’s Burhan
19 December 2025
Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi defence minister discussed with US senior adviser for Africa regional issues on Dec 15, 2025, SPA photo
December 19, 2025 (RIYADH) – Saudi Arabia and the United States have presented Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan with a three-point plan aimed at ending the war, facilitating humanitarian aid and transferring power to civilians, sources told Sudan Tribune.
The proposal builds on the Saudi-U.S. initiative launched through the Jeddah platform in the early weeks of the conflict to broker a ceasefire and civilian protection agreement.
Burhan, who heads Sudan’s Sovereign Council, held talks in Riyadh on Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and later met with Massad Boulos, senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump for Africa, the sources said.
The army chief requested time to study the proposals, which are based on the Quad committee statement issued in September to unify international efforts behind a single negotiating track, according to the sources.
The U.S. administration, which President Trump is personally monitoring, may consider alternative options and pressure tactics if either party rejects a humanitarian truce and ceasefire, particularly given the escalating humanitarian crisis in Darfur and Kordofan, the sources added.
The initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to mediate between the warring parties, following its previous hosting of direct talks to formulate a roadmap to address Sudan’s humanitarian crisis.
In a related development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone on Wednesday evening with the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the two ministers continued their discussions on Sudan and the urgent need for a humanitarian ceasefire.
