Sudan Prime Minister, UN to Consult on War and Humanitarian Aid
20 December 2025
Kamil Idris speaks to reports after his return from Asmara on October 10, 2025
December 20, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – Prime Minister Kamil Idriss left Port Sudan on Saturday for New York to hold talks with United Nations officials on the country’s ongoing war and humanitarian crisis.
The visit is Idriss’s second to New York since addressing the UN General Assembly in September. It marks his fifth foreign trip since taking office in June, following official visits to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea and Turkey.
State news agency SUNA said Idriss would focus on “strengthening relations, cooperation and consultation with UN officials” regarding the consequences of the conflict and the prospects for peace.
During a stopover in Istanbul, Idriss met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya to discuss economic cooperation.
The prime minister invited Turkey to participate in a trilateral investment partnership with Sudan and Qatar, specifically targeting the Al-Hawad agricultural project, one of the country’s largest farming initiatives.
Idriss also proposed Turkish involvement in building a new international airport, an administrative capital, and medical cities. Additionally, he requested a rescheduling of Sudan’s outstanding debt to Turkey.
Kulaklikaya said the Joint Economic Committee between the two nations would meet soon, adding that the body would be upgraded to be co-chaired by Idriss and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.
