Two Civil Defense Members Killed in Drone Attack on Atbara Power Station
18 December 2025
Smoke rises from the Atbara power substation for the 4th time following an alleged drone strike by the RSF on April 25, 2025.
December 18, 2025 (ATBARA) – A drone attack on a central electricity transformer station in Atbara killed two civil defence personnel on Thursday, causing widespread power outages across several Sudanese states.
The facility, located in River Nile State, has come under repeated drone attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The strikes are part of a broader pattern of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in government-controlled regions across northern, southern, and central Sudan.
The Media Coordination Council of the Sudanese Electricity Company confirmed the fatalities in a statement, identifying the victims as members of a civil defence team stationed at the Al-Mogran transformer station.
“The attack caused direct damage to the station’s transformers, resulting in the suspension of electricity supplies to multiple states,” the council said.
Civil defence teams were deployed to extinguish fires at the site following the strike. Technical crews are expected to conduct a full assessment of the damage before beginning repairs to restore the grid.
