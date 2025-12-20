Sudan Police Disperse Omdurman Protest Marking Revolution Anniversary
20 December 2025
Sudanese demonstrate in Omdurman to commemorate the 7th anniversary of December Revolution on Dec 19, 2025
December 19, 2025 (OMDURMAN) — Sudanese police in Omdurman dispersed a march on Friday organized by the “Angry Without Borders” group to commemorate the anniversary of the Dec. 19, 2018, revolution.
The attempt to mark the anniversary in the streets is the first of its kind since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.
Dozens of the group’s supporters gathered at Al-Khalifa Square in Omdurman before police intervened and dispersed the gathering as protesters attempted to take to the streets. The intervention led to clashes and chases in which police used tear gas.
The procession reached the Al-Shuhada transport hub and several main streets in Omdurman. Supporters also organized vigils in Port Sudan and Wad Madani, chanting slogans calling for peace.
In a joint statement marking the seventh anniversary of the revolution, the Khartoum State Resistance Committees Coordination reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s unity and called for a fully sovereign civilian democratic government.
“On this glorious day, Sudanese people gathered from the far north to the far south,” the statement said. “December became a beacon of unity, a lamp of freedom, and a voice of justice.”
The coordination added that the revolution was forged by the people’s will and warned that “enemies of December” have sought to extinguish its light.
The statement argued that the solution to the Sudanese crisis lies in achieving civilian rule, ensuring justice, and forming a single national army to protect the country’s territorial integrity and end armed chaos. It also stressed the need for transitional justice and accountability for those involved in the loss of life.
Separately, the Unionist Gathering stated that the revolution remains an “open battle against totalitarianism and corruption.” It added that the current war is an extension of attempts by “counter-revolutionary forces” to stage a coup against the revolution’s gains.
The Sudanese Congress Party (SCP) accused the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP) of undermining the transition, leading the country into a war that has created a massive humanitarian disaster.
The party said the revolution’s demands for peace and civilian rule remain present, noting that Sudan has become “teeming with armed militias” affiliated with the former regime’s Islamic Movement.
No comments:
Post a Comment