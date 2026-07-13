Airstrikes Kill 26 al-Shabaab Rebels in Southern Somalia
Source: Xinhua| 2026-07-13 21:17:00|Editor: huaxia
MOGADISHU, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The Somali National Army, supported by international partners, killed 26 al-Shabaab militants in a series of airstrikes targeting three locations in the Middle Shabelle region of southern Somalia.
In a statement issued Sunday, the defense ministry said that the operation also destroyed an armored vehicle and a fuel tanker used by the militants to launch attacks in Cadow Jilib, Geyfo, and Qordheere locations.
"These operations form part of the ongoing efforts of the Somali National Armed Forces to pursue al-Shabaab leaders and militants and degrade the group's ability to organize and carry out terrorist attacks," the ministry added.
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