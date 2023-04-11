Countering Proliferation of False Information
April 11, 2023
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
Arguably, social media platforms prioritize increasing their audience and user engagement rather than ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the shared content. As a consequence, fake news and false information have become pervasive occurrences.
Like other countries, Ethiopia continues to face notable difficulties posed by social media platforms, which often spread deliberately falsified news articles aimed at boosting viewership while inciting tensions within the public. These platforms often exhibit a lack of regard for the social welfare and safety of individuals and the nation frequently resorting to extreme measures that can worsen conflicts across the entire country.
The ultimate ends of some entities or self-proclaimed activists are to see the nation fall into deeper chaos and propagate hostility and disharmony among different factions based on ethnicity and religion in the country.. They persistently incite hatred and disunion with regularity. It is regrettable that countless social media platforms have taken an active role in sharing fabricated information and biased narratives about the country, intending to deceive the global community at large.
Unfortunately, some social media platforms have turned to hate speech, which encompasses exhibiting animosity, lack of respect, or bitterness towards a particular individual or community based on their political, religious, or ethnic identities. Utilizing this type of offensive language has resulted in an increase in hostility and, in certain cases, violent actions, leading to a concerning atmosphere.
This underscores the crucial necessity for impartial and responsible social media platforms that prioritize factual accuracy over sensationalism to deter the dissemination of hate speech and its dangerous consequences. This approach has resulted in social media users finding themselves in difficult circumstances they never intended to be in. Likewise, social media users are facing a challenging situation where they become torn between conflicting forces, making it harder for them to trust any information they encounter.
Since the beginning of the two-year-long conflict, social media platforms have been manipulating facts, ignoring the actual situation on the ground, and bewildering the global community with inaccurate information. It is undeniable that the dissemination of misinformation completely disregards the apparent realities of the situation. The disinformation campaign has also been spearheaded by unreliable media outlets as well as both internal and external forces.
In response to the harmful practices of untrustworthy social media platforms, Ethiopians both inside and outside the country have confidently taken up rigorous actions to confront the false information campaigns. Although the people have taken decisive steps to counter false information and propaganda, there is still a long way to go before the intended outcome is achieved.
Undoubtedly, hate speech is a harmful practice with disastrous consequences on societal, political, and personal levels. Its roots can be traced back to various causes, such as the dissemination of false information, intolerance, and bigotry.
Although social media platforms are crucial in conveying vital information concerning current events, they frequently add to the confusion by spreading false news stories, which mystify the international community. Indeed, such misinformation can escalate tensions and plunge a country into unknown circumstances, exacerbating the situation further.
Individuals possess the ability to differentiate between trustworthy and untrustworthy information, but they have become fixated on accepting everything they encounter on social media platforms. This inclination to accept everything without scrutiny leads to the proliferation of false information, which not only influences individual convictions but also the social and political status of a nation.
A significant portion of the population lacks the awareness of their accountability in preventing the spread of false information, resulting in their disregard for thoroughly investigating the material they consume and distribute. The dissemination of hate propaganda and fabricated narratives on social media platforms is undeniably an alarming trend that could potentially undermine the stability of the nation.
It is unfortunate that many social media platforms have ignored ethical codes and journalistic principles, opting to spread provocative and divisive language. Responsible journalism is crucial for media outlets, as they should abstain from promoting hate speech and fake news. This approach is essential to cultivate trust, promote reconciliation, and ensure a peaceful future for all Ethiopians.
In order for the country to achieve progress and development, it is imperative to design and implement a comprehensive strategy to combat misinformation campaigns that could impede growth. This strategy should involve educating the public on how to authenticate credible sources of information and providing them with resources to counter fake news.
It is unfortunate that several social media platforms have disregarded ethical standards and journalistic principles and instead opted to spread provocative and inflammatory language. Rather than prioritizing the spread of fact-based content, You Tubers have been solely preoccupied with sensationalizing content, with little consideration for the welfare and advancement of individuals and the country as a whole.
People have been utilizing every available tool at their disposal to combat the spread of false information and hate speech, recognizing the severe consequences of such practices. Ethiopians need to stay alert and take active measures to prevent the spread of damaging rhetoric while fostering a sense of unity and peaceful coexistence throughout the country.
Rather than fostering tolerance, respect, and inclusivity to reduce prejudice and discrimination and abstaining from sensationalism and provocative language, users are failing to verify sources before reporting, resulting in inaccuracy.
Certain media outlets are aware that disseminating false information or using offensive language can compromise their credibility. They unfortunately persist in fueling tensions through their signature rhetoric that inaccurately reflects the situation. This emphasizes the necessity for a comprehensive strategy to combat misinformation campaigns and prevent the spread of fake news and hate speech.
It is unfortunate that some media platforms deliberately fuel tensions instead of practicing responsible and truthful journalism and reporting impartially. They disseminate concocted or inflated tales to defend their interests or the interests of their supporters and associates. These actions hinder endeavors to foster peace, stability, and development in the country and should not be condoned.
Individuals have a responsibility to be discerning consumers of information and should only share reliable and trustworthy sources. We can all take steps to verify the information before sharing it and should avoid content designed to fuel animosity. Indeed, curbing hate speech and fake news necessitates a collaborative approach. By collaborating to promote comprehension, responsibility, and the widespread distribution of accurate information, we can establish a more cohesive and knowledgeable community.
Owners of social media platforms should take all necessary measures to guarantee that the information they circulate does not affect the general public adversely and should abide by ethical and journalistic regulations and principles. Media outlets should exercise accountability in their reporting, avoiding the promotion of false information and sensationalized stories. Freedom of speech does not encompass the dissemination of fake news, and media outlet owners must disassociate themselves from such practices.
Regarding the issue of hostile media outlets, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in his address to lawmakers lately: “We are inundated with a plethora of media options, both globally and locally. However, this paradox of choice means that we need to be selective and discerning in our choices.
Consuming too much media can be harmful. It is important to avoid being overwhelmed and to choose credible, relevant, and educational media outlets. For instance, trying to watch and listen to everything on platforms like YouTube can be dangerous. Therefore, we should be mindful of our media consumption and seek quality content that brings value to our lives.”
Another important aspect to consider is the responsibility of the listener. We need to listen selectively and be critical of what we hear. If we consume media solely because it is available, we expose ourselves to biased and unverified information propelled by a political agenda or a conspiracy theory, the prime minister added.
The absence of clear directives to govern social media content in the Ethiopian Media law has contributed to the widespread dissemination of hate speech and disinformation, the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) said. Approached by local media, EMA Director General Mohammed Idris noted that lack of media regulation has not only contributed to the rise in misinformation and hate speech but it hinders the authority to fulfill its entrusted mission.
“The Ethiopian Media Law doesn’t oblige social media account owners to register legally,” Mohammed said, adding that this legal gap has hindered the authority to hold individuals taking part in false information dissemination accountable by law. Currently, only 57 social media owners are registered by the authority.”
Mohammed further highlighted that some social media actors are backed by some interest groups who have shielded their hidden political interests in the disguise of human rights. Plus, some social media actors notably politicians and activists have imposed their hidden agendas under the name of journalism.
Whenever those people are charged by law for what they disseminate on social media, they present themselves as journalists and claim to exercise freedom of expression. Mentioning the institute’s consolidated efforts to narrow the said gap, the director indicated a close partnership formed with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant bodies to put a legal framework for social media.
Accordingly, individuals who are taking part in utilizing social media for instigation and incitement have been brought to justice based on media monitoring and the whistleblowers’ tips. Nonetheless, the verdict that has been passed on violators is not sufficient and has caused a further challenge.
Regulating social media’s practice should not be left to a single government entity, and the public should play a meaningful contribution in eschewing and exposing disinformation and hate speech, he appealed.
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 11 APRIL 2023
No comments:
Post a Comment