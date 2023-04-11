High Time for Ethiopian Media to Act Responsibly: Experts
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA—Ethiopia has required well organized, competent and responsible media houses with a view protecting its national interest as well as bolstering development and growth, media experts and heads said.
Speaking to the local media, Oromia State Communication Head, Hailu Adunga stated that media have to keep the interest of the nation and even can defend the wrong flow of information to protect the country from disintegration thereby safeguarding its national interest.
“However, when we observe the experience of Ethiopia’s national media, they are not this much accountable and responsible in maintaining peace and bringing about sustainable development as they have not been well organized to assign qualified professionals with proper orientation to keep the national interest of nation.
It is found at infant stage indeed,” he said. Hence he said the media have to carry out activities properly to safeguard the national interest of Ethiopia and ensure peace with a suitable media institution in nation. Amahara State Communication Head Gizachew Muluneh stated that without a responsible and vibrant media, no behavioral change would be brought about.
As to him, he media should stand and keep the national interest and stand for citizens instead of working for profit and personal or group gain. Even some media may disseminate false information to public to gain their personal profit and money from other entities; such a futile attempt would lead to conflict and state of dismantling the nation.
Injibara University Journalism and Communication lecturer Melkamu Mekonon told The Ethiopian Herald that media is the place where freedom of expression is exercised to create good environment, democracy and facilitate the development of the nation.
Therefore, media should entertain peace, trust and act professionally as well as avoid conflict of interest, hatred. Ethiopian school of journalism and communication curriculum should be improved and included the context of Ethiopia’s situation beyond the global one.
“The government should not interfere in the journalist profession, and journalist freedom should be ensured and maintained, then the media house will continue being vibrant and strong ones,” he added. Journalists should also report the news in responsible way to create good atmosphere in the nation as well at the global arena, he opined.
