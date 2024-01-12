12 Indicted over Sierra Leone Coup Attempt
By Xinhua
January 4, 2024
A total of 12 people have been charged in Sierra Leone for their involvement in an attempted coup in Freetown, the country’s capital, the Sierra Leonean government has said.
The charges include treason, misprision of treason, and harboring, aiding and abetting the enemy, the Ministry of Information and Civic Education said in a public notice Tuesday.
Those charged include former police and correctional officers, all of whom have legal representation, the notice said.
More accused persons are expected to be charged in the coming days, it added.
On Nov. 26, 2023, some armed individuals attacked a military barracks, a prison, and other locations in Freetown, leaving more than 20 people killed in what the government said afterward was a failed coup attempt.
