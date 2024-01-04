ECOWAS Women Pledge to Easing Crisis in the Region
By News Desk
January 4, 2024
In an inclusive approach based on learning through experience, beyond West Africa, the experience of the G5 Sahel, Sudan, DRC and Burundi will also be used to enrich the discussions.
Taking place in a complex regional context, the Workshop aimed, among other things, to set up a platform of federative structures, other networks of experts and resource persons with proven experience in peace and security. This platform will enable ECOWAS to unite the forces of thought and action in the service of peace and security in the region.
ECOWAS, it should be recalled, has always made women’s contribution to peace-building a priority, relying on mechanisms such as its Early Warning System; its Mediation and Security Council; its Women, Peace and Security Committee within the Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department; civil society networks such as the West African Women’s Network for Peace and Security (REPSFECO); and training institutes such as the Koffi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.
The Kingdom of Spain, an enduring partner of ECOWAS, has also adopted a feminist foreign policy, pledging to support the empowerment of women and girls in all its foreign policy.
