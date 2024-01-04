AU Condemns Terror Attack in Burundi
By Xinhua
January 4, 2024
The African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki on Wednesday condemned the recent deadly terror attack in Burundi.
In a press release, Faki said he had learned with dismay the deadly terror attack launched at the Vugizo border post in the Gatumba region of Burundi. The AU Commission chief further said he supports all national and regional efforts aimed at arresting and bringing to justice the terror attack perpetrators. Faki also stressed the continuing commitment of the African Union toward the anti-terror efforts of Central Africa and Great Lakes region countries.
Last month, the RED-Tabara rebel group launched an attack in western Burundi close to the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which left at least 20 people dead and nine injured, most of whom were women and children. RED-Tabara is a rebel group based in eastern DRC and has been battling Burundi’s government since 2015.
