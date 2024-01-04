Mozambique to Recruit More than 220,000 for Military Service in 2024
By Xinhua
January 4, 2024
The Mozambican Defense Ministry plans to recruit 221,141 people aged between 18 and 35 years for military service in 2024, the authorities said Tuesday.
The Ministry of Defense expects to recruit 147,114 men and the rest will be women, according to Salvador Zavala, head of Public Relations at the Recruitment and Mobilization Center, who spoke to the press in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, over the start of the registration process.
Zavala said that the registration stations are now installed and open, and young people are encouraged to come in. “The registration for military service is part of the first obligation within the regulations that State law requires. The process also covers Mozambican citizens residing abroad who can register with diplomatic and consular missions in the countries where they live.”
The registration for military service beginning Tuesday will run until Feb. 28.
No comments:
Post a Comment