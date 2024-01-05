Tanzania’s Zanzibar Takes Measures to Control Food Inflation
January 5, 2024
Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi said on Thursday that his administration has started taking measures aimed at controlling food inflation.
“The government will import rice and sugar in efforts aimed at controlling food inflation,” he said while addressing public rallies in different areas of Pemba Island.
He said his administration has directed the Zanzibar State Trade Corporation to start importing rice and sugar, two commodities hugely consumed by people in the Zanzibar archipelago.
Mwinyi acknowledged that the government was aware of price hikes of commodities faced by people, and urged them to be patient, saying the prices will soon be stable.
He attributed the price hikes of rice and sugar to a shortage of supply from some giant producers globally and increased costs of freight.
