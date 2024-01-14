Tanzania, China Boost Collaboration in Traditional Medicine
By Xinhua
January 14, 2024
Tanzanian health authorities said on Tuesday that China is helping the East African nation improve the utilization of traditional and alternative medicines.
Paschal Ruggajo, director of curative services in the Ministry of Health, said that the Ministry of Health and China’s National Health Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on health cooperation, under which the two countries have been promoting cooperation in improving traditional and alternative medicine, public health, capacity building, health investment in specialized hospitals, exchange of medical teams, cooperation in telemedicine and vaccines, as well as knowledge training and technology transfer in medical specialties.
Ruggajo made these remarks during a farewell and welcome ceremony for the 26th and 27th batches of the Chinese medical team, held in Tanzania’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.
Ruggajo said that the ministry has developed guidelines and manuals, and has trained some medical personnel, including doctors, pharmacists and nurses, to administer traditional medicines in seven selected regional referral hospitals across the country.
“Despite commencing with limited resources and capacity, we are keen to expand our invitation for further knowledge training and technology transfer in advancing traditional medicine services,” he added.
No comments:
Post a Comment