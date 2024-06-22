African Union Supports Somalia's Call to Adjust Troop Withdrawal
By Al Mayadeen English
Somalia's government recently requested a revised withdrawal plan, proposing a more gradual reduction to ensure security continuity.
The African Union (AU) on Saturday expressed support for Somalia's plea to slow down the withdrawal of troops engaged in combating Islamist militants.
The decision comes amidst ongoing challenges posed by the insurgency led by Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-affiliated group, against Somalia's central government in Mogadishu for over 17 years.
Originally mandated by UN resolutions to completely withdraw by December 31, the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) was set to begin the third phase of troop reductions, with 4,000 soldiers out of a total of 13,500 scheduled to depart by the end of June.
In response to Somalia's appeal, the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) issued a statement on Thursday expressing strong support for a phased approach to the drawdown.
The revised plan would see 2,000 troops leaving in June and the remaining 2,000 withdrawing by September, aiming to maintain stability amid ongoing security challenges.
AMISOM, primarily funded by the European Union and mandated by both the AU and the UN Security Council, has been pivotal in supporting Somalia's efforts, alongside US airstrikes and local militia alliances, to combat Al-Shabaab.
Despite these efforts, the insurgents claimed territorial gains earlier this year, underscoring the persistent threat they pose.
Looking ahead, the AU has called for the establishment of a new AU-led mission for Somalia post-AMISOM, contingent upon UN authorization.
This initiative aims to provide continued security support beyond AMISOM's withdrawal, emphasizing the need for clear benchmarks and timelines in transitioning to the new mission.
AMISOM, comprising troops from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda, initially drove Al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu in 2011 but the group continues to maintain a significant presence in rural areas, perpetuating attacks on various targets in Somalia and neighboring countries, including Kenya.
In a recent tragic incident, Al-Shabaab targeted Somali soldiers with a roadside bomb in southern Somalia, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers, including a senior military commander.
