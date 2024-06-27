Venezuela Expresses Its Deep Rejection of the Attempted Coup in Bolivia
Bolivian forces during the Failed Coup, June 26,2024 Photo: EFE
June 26, 2024 Hour: 9:14 pm
“This is the path that the fascists, the extremists, coups d’état, destabilization, destruction, chaos want”, the Venezuelan head of state said.
The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro denounced the coup against Bolivian democracy. “At this moment, forces that have betrayed their oath of loyalty to the State have taken the Presidential Palace in La Paz,” the Venezuelan president said.
“This is the path that the fascists, the extremists, coups d’état, destabilization, destruction, chaos want”, the Venezuelan head of state said.
Meanwhile, the foreign minister of the South American country, Yván Gil, said in his X account that Venezuela “denounces and rejects in the most forceful way, the reckless attempt of coup d’état, against the elected government of the Plurinational State of Bolivia chaired by Luis Arce Catacora, executed by some military units traitors in La Paz today”.
Likewise, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez also confirmed that Venezuela condemns “categorically any fascist and anti-democratic act that seeks to disturb the peace and alter the order of the Bolivian people”.
“The Bolivarian Government appeals to the international community, especially the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to mobilize in favor of Bolivian democracy and repudiate this new attempt to impose a fascist and coup regime against the popular forces of our brother country,” said an official statement published by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.
In the statement, Venezuela said: “Venezuela expresses its absolute support to the Bolivian people and its President Luis Arce and accompanies him in the actions necessary to defeat this new attack on democracy”.
Defining the putschists as “groups protected by the dark forces that have tried to bring Latin America to a state of systematic violations of the rights conquered by the social and popular movements of our region”.
No comments:
Post a Comment