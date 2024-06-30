Sudanese Army Denies RSF Control of Sinjah, Fighting Continues Amidst Displacement
A map showing the move of RSF force from Jebel Mya to Sinjah, on June 29, 2024
June 30, 2024 (SINJAH) – The Sudanese army denied reports of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) controlling Sinjah, the capital of Sennar state, stating that its forces are actively engaged in combat against the assailing paramilitary group.
The RSF had announced on Saturday evening that they had seized the 17th Infantry Division headquarters in Sennar state following a surprise attack on the southeastern city.
Before the attack, the RSF had gathered in the Moya mountain area west of Sennar before advancing northwards towards Sinjah, approximately 60 kilometres south of Sennar city.
Armed forces spokesperson, Nabil Abdallah, issued a brief statement asserting that “our forces in Sinjah are steadfast, cohesive, and fighting the enemy with determination and high morale.” This marked the first official comment on the situation in Sennar.
He added, “Our forces in Sinjah are holding their positions, and their morale is soaring,” contradicting the RSF’s claims of control.
The spokesperson’s statement comes amid conflicting reports and heated discussions on social media regarding the military situation in Sinjah.
Despite the army’s claims, fleeing residents reported a substantial RSF presence in the area, with large checkpoints established on the national highway leading south to Abu Hugar and on the road north to Sennar.
Witnesses also noted RSF checkpoints on the road to Al-Rusayris in the Blue Nile region and within Sinjah’s neighbourhoods, with soldiers deployed near the Olympic stadium, where violations against those leaving towards the south and east are reportedly occurring.
On Sunday morning, the army conducted intense airstrikes targeting the 17th Infantry Division headquarters, the General Intelligence Service (GIS) buildings, and the guesthouse.
Meanwhile, the conflict has triggered significant displacement, with waves of people fleeing towards Gedaref and the Blue Nile region in the far southeast. Other areas experiencing an influx of displaced individuals include Al-Dinder, El-Suki, Abu Hugar, Karkoj, and Wad Al-Nil. Reports indicate widespread violations committed by the RSF against those fleeing, including the looting of money, phones, and cars.
