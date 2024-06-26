Kenya President Ruto Declines to Sign Finance Bill into Law
WEDNESDAY JUNE 26 2024
Kenya's President William Ruto on Wednesday bowed to pressure from Kenyans after several protests and has declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 to law.
The move follows Tuesday's deadly protests that saw demonstrators breach Parliament premises for the first time in Kenya's history.
“Following the passage of the Bill, the country witnessed widespread expression of dissatisfaction with the Bill as passed, regrettably resulting in the loss of life, destruction of property and desecration of constitutional institutions. I send condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate manner.
“Consequently, having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill, 2024, I will decline to assent to the Bill,” he said in a televised address from State House on Wednesday flanked by the ruling party members of Parliament who voted for the Bill.
President Ruto’s decision will likely be seen as an attempt to de-escalate already rising tensions following Tuesday’s countrywide demos.
