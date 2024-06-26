Dutch PM Rutte Appointed as Next Head of NATO
By Al Mayadeen English
"Leading this organisation is a responsibility I do not take lightly," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote online following his appointment as NATO's next Secretary-General.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been appointed as NATO's next secretary-general on Wednesday, acquiring an important position during a critical time amid the Russia-Ukraine war and the upcoming US elections.
“I warmly welcome NATO allies’ choice of Mark Rutte as my successor,” Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on X.
For his part, Rutte wrote on X, "The alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security," adding, "Leading this organisation is a responsibility I do not take lightly."
Rutte is poised to take over the position of NATO Secretary General on October 1.
The Dutch PM faced various obstacles during his candidacy, mostly in obtaining the support of Turkey and Hungary.
In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with Rutte, over the phone, the conditions that need to be met for Turkey to support Rutte's candidacy for the NATO secretary general position.
Rutte secured NATO position after Hungary deal
Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban backed Rutte's candidacy after the Dutch prime minister gave written guarantees that he would not force the country to take part in the military alliance’s new plans to provide support to Ukraine.
Rutte wrote to Orban, "I am aware of the outcome of talks between Jens Stoltenberg [the current secretary-general] and you regarding NATO’s support for Ukraine. It is my understanding that you stressed that no Hungarian personnel would take part in these activities and no Hungarian funds would be used to support them."
The 57-year-old Dutch leader also stated that he would honor the commitment made to Hungary, saying, "In a possible future capacity as Nato secretary general, I will fully support this outcome of the talks” and added, “I look forward to our future engagement – whatever that might be."
Rutte's appointment was welcomed by multiple leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and US President Joe Biden, who will formally welcome him at an upcoming summit in Washington.
