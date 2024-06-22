Rebels Sabotage Key Oil Pipeline in Niger as Message to Government
By Al Mayadeen English
The pipeline is necessary for landlocked Niger to export crude from Seme-Kpodji, Benin's Atlantic port.
Niger's military rulers have confirmed that an oil pipeline carrying crude oil to neighboring Benin was sabotaged after a rebel movement seeking the release of the country's ousted president claimed responsibility for the attack.
Public television Tele Sahel reported on Friday that on the night of June 16-17, "malicious individuals sabotaged part of the pipeline in the Tesker department."
The governor of Zinder region, Colonel Issoufou Labo, who went to the scene of the attack, said, "We have already gathered information and clues on the alleged perpetrators" and "all those who contributed will be arrested and judged in accordance with their terrorist act."
"We know which group is the author of the act (which it has also) claimed," indicated public prosecutor Ousmane Baydo.
On Monday, the rebel Patriotic Liberation Front (FPL), which is fighting for the release of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, said it had targeted the pipeline as a message to Niger's military generals.
The FPL was created in August 2023 after the overthrow of Bazoum in a military coup on July 26. Since then, he has been held at the presidential palace in the capital Niamey.
Mahamoud Sallah, the head of the FPL, has demanded the release of the democratically-elected Bazoum and threatened to attack oil installations.
He has also urged the pipeline's operators, the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation and WAPCO, to stop funding Niger's junta.
According to Tele Sahel, the attack damaged the pipeline and caused a crude oil leak. Images from the scene showed an oil spill that extended more than 370 meters (1,200 feet) into the bush.
The pipeline is necessary for landlocked Niger to export crude from Seme-Kpodji, Benin's Atlantic port.
The Nigerien army announced that six soldiers serving as a security detail were killed on June 12 in the first-ever attack on the pipeline by "armed bandits" in the south.
This comes a week after Niger's top court revoked the immunity of Bazoum on Friday, opening the door for a possible trial.
"The court orders the lifting of Mohamed Bazoum's immunity," said Abdou Dan Galadima, president of the court, created in November by Niger's new military government.
Nigerien authorities accused Bazoum of treason, financing terrorism, and plotting to undermine the state.
