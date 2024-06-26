Zambian MP Refutes Need for US Military Presence in the Country
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Jun 2024 20:12
Opposition member Stephen Kampyongo tells RT that the aims of the American military in his nation remain unknown.
Stephen Kampyongo, a member of Zambia's National Assembly, stated that the country had no need for US military deployment, questioning the importance of security cooperation between Washington and Zambia.
In an exclusive interview for RT, the opposition Patriotic Front MP made the remark in response to regional worries over the prolonged presence of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) personnel in Zambia, as well as calls from parliamentarians for their evacuation.
Speaking to RT on Saturday, Kampyongo stated that AFRICOM's aims in the nation are "not well spelled out," which has raised concerns in Zambia and its southern African neighbors, particularly Zimbabwe.
Washington announced the establishment of AFRICOM's Office of Security Cooperation in the US Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia's capital, in April 2022. The US claimed the move was to boost "military-to-military relations" and extend areas of cooperation in force management, modernization, and professional military education for Zambian security services.
The initiative has been widely opposed, despite the government's repeated claims that the center's main goal is to train national troops for UN operations.
Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile, another Patriotic Front MP, had criticized Zambia's government for failing to engage with Southern African Development Community (SADC) member nations before signing a deal with AFRICOM.
In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed that the US was attempting to strengthen its forces in Zambia from a "security point of view and from the point of financial support for Zambia."
On Thursday, Zambian parliamentarians allegedly requested responsibility from the government in dealing with regional issues, saying that hosting AFRICOM personnel might strain relations with neighbors.
In a legislative session, Kampyongo informed Zambia's foreign affairs minister, Mulambo Haimbe, that while other members of the SADC bloc "may be quiet," "they share the same concerns as Zimbabwe."
Asked whether he believes the US is attempting to impose its policies on Zambia's government, Kampyongo told RT, “It’s not desirable for… the United States... to impose an international request on us,” adding that “any international policy must be premised on mutual respect, appreciating the sovereignty of each state."
South Africa, Libya, and Nigeria have already resisted the development of AFRICOM in Africa, claiming that Washington will increase its influence on the continent and prioritize safeguarding its oil interests.
This comes as the US faces numerous setbacks in Africa. American troops in Niger are set to leave by mid-September after the administration terminated a security pact, and the Pentagon recently announced US troops are slated to depart from Chad.
