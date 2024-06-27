PA Wants 'Political Bully' DA Out of GNU
The Patriotic Alliance and the DA are seemingly struggling to put their differences aside, despite having to share a bed in the GNU.
Patriotic Alliance / X: @GaytonMcK
JOHANNESBURG - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) wants the Democratic Alliance (DA) out of the Government of National Unity (GNU), describing the organisation as a political bully.
This after it emerged negotiations had stalled due to what's been described as the DA's unreasonable demand of 12 Cabinet positions.
Patriotic Alliance deputy leader, Kenny Kunene, claims the DA previously threatened to ditch the Government of National Unity.
The two organisations have publicly expressed their discontent over working together, citing their disputes at local government level.
Kunene said that parties in the Government of National Unity would not dance to the tune of Helen Zille.
"We will continue to serve South Africans to influence policy and legislation, that is why we are in the GNU. But the DA does not want that. The DA wants its their way or the highway. They are threatening to pull out, let them pull out. Abahambe."
Meanwhile, there it remains unclear when President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his Cabinet.
