RSF Accused of Extrajudicial Killings in Al-Jazirah, Including Doctor
The entrance of the Madani Heart Centre hospital in Wad Madani, the capital of the Al-Jazirah State in central Sudan, on May 25, 2023. Photo by AFP)
June 28, 2024 (AL-HASAHEISA) – Civilian groups in Al-Hasaheisa, Al Jazirah state, have accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out extrajudicial killings, including the assassination of a prominent doctor.
The RSF, which seized control of the state capital Wad Madani last December, has been accused of widespread human rights violations in the region.
According to the Sudan Doctors Network, the RSF executed Dr Farouk Yahya Mohamed Abdel Rahim, director of Al-Hasaheisa Hospital, in front of his family on Thursday.
The network condemned the killing as a “heinous crime” and part of a “systematic assassination policy” targeting medical personnel and civilians.
The Al-Hasaheisa Resistance Committees corroborated the incident, stating that Dr Yahya, an anesthesiologist, was assassinated while travelling to Al-Manaqil.
They also accused the RSF of killing a young man named Farid Noureddine, whose body was found in the Al-Taif neighbourhood.
These latest incidents highlight the escalating violence and human rights abuses in Al Jazirah state, which has been under RSF control for several months.
The RSF’s presence has led to severe communication and internet outages across the region, further isolating residents and hindering the flow of information.
While the Sudanese army maintains control over two western localities, the RSF’s grip on the majority of the state continues to fuel concerns about the safety and well-being of civilians.
