Iran, Saudi Arabia Aim to Deepen Bilateral Relations
By Al Mayadeen English
“We believe that there should be no obstacle in the way of this process," said Iranian Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in a meeting with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji.
Iranian Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani met with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji in Tehran to discuss the further enhancement of the countries' bilateral relations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) ministerial meeting on Monday.
“We believe that there should be no obstacle in the way of this process,” Bagheri Kani said, emphasizing the countries' determination to strengthen ties in various areas.
For his part, El-Khereiji underlined that Iran and Saudi Arabia share several commonalities, especially history and culture, stressing these facets as additional incentives to promote and strengthen diplomatic relations between the nations.
During the meeting, the Iranian minister expressed gratitude towards Saudi officials for facilitating the affairs and peaceful return of Iranian pilgrims who performed the Hajj rituals. In turn, El-Khereiji expressed his condolences for the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, highlighting that the Iranian people will overcome this situation through the success of the presidential election.
After seven years of strained ties, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen missions in respective countries after a series of talks brokered in Beijing, China, under the auspices of Chinese President Xi Jinping in March 2023.
Iran, Saudi Arabia can create bright future for region: MBS to Mokhber
In late May, acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) for extending condolences on the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, affirming the commitment to fostering warm Tehran-Riyadh relations.
Mokhber received a phone call from MBS, during which the Saudi Crown Prince offered his condolences on the passing of Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.
Bin Salman underscored the significance of enhancing ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia for the broader region and the Islamic world, highlighting their pivotal roles.
"Tehran and Riyadh play a pivotal role in the region and the Islamic world, and by expanding relations between them, they can create a bright future for the region," he said.
On his part, Mokhber regarded the advancement of relations with neighboring and friendly nations as one of President Raisi's notable and strategic accomplishments.
