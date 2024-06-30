UN Agencies Warn of Famine Threat in Sudan as 755,000 Face Catastrophic Hunger
June 27, 2024 (ROME/NEW YORK) – In an alarming new report, three UN agencies have warned that over 755,000 people in Sudan are now facing catastrophic levels of hunger (IPC Phase 5), indicating a risk of famine in 14 areas across the country.
This dire situation is a result of the ongoing conflict that has ravaged Sudan for over a year, disrupting food production, supply chains, and livelihoods. Unlike the Darfur crisis two decades ago, the current crisis has engulfed the entire country, with catastrophic levels of hunger even reaching the capital, Khartoum.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF, and the World Food Programme (WFP) have jointly issued a stark warning, emphasizing that the scale of the hunger crisis is unprecedented in Sudan since the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) was established in 2004.
“The situation is deteriorating rapidly,” said [Name], a spokesperson for the UN agencies. “We are seeing a significant increase in the number of people facing extreme hunger, and without urgent action, the situation could spiral into a full-blown famine.”
The agencies have called for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to reach those in need. They have also stressed the need for increased funding to scale up their life-saving interventions, including food assistance, agricultural support, and nutrition programmes.
“We are working tirelessly to provide assistance to those affected by the conflict,” said [Name]. “But the scale of the needs is immense, and we urgently need more resources to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.”
The UN agencies have emphasized that the situation in Sudan is a stark reminder of the devastating impact of conflict on food security and livelihoods. They have called on the international community to step up its efforts to address the root causes of the crisis and support the people of Sudan in their time of need.
This alarming report serves as a stark reminder of the urgency of the situation in Sudan and the need for immediate action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.
