Tagadum Seeks AU Consultation Before Intra-Sudanese Political Dialogue
Tagadum leader Abdallah Hamdok (C) flashes victory signs at the closing session of the founding conference on May 30, 2024
June 23, 2024 (ADDIS ABABA) — The Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces “Tagadum” has requested a consultative meeting with the African Union (AU) to discuss the parameters of the upcoming political process for Sudan.
Reliable sources revealed to Sudan Tribune that Tagadum seeks to clarify the participating parties, topics to be addressed, and overall design of the political process before the AU’s scheduled emergency summit from July 10 to 15, 2024.
While Tagadum has received an invitation to participate in the summit, it has formally requested an urgent meeting with the AU. The group aims to determine the participating parties, agenda, and structure of the process.
Previously, the AU Commission stressed the need to hold an inclusive intra-Sudanese dialogue with the participation of all the political forces even the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP).
Tagadum and other political factions have rejected the NCP’s participation. Recently, some political leaders, such as Sudan Liberation Movement leader Minni Minawi, have expressed indifference towards the Islamists’ involvement, stating that the majority of Sudanese political groups oppose an Islamic state and will not allow it to be imposed.
On Thursday, the AU Peace and Security Council welcomed the organization of the High-Level Committee on Sudan, in collaboration with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to facilitate the upcoming comprehensive political process for Sudan in Addis Ababa from July 10-15, 2024.
The Council called upon all Sudanese stakeholders to actively participate in the political dialogue to achieve a lasting, people-led resolution to the conflict and the restoration of constitutional democratic order in Sudan.
However, the Sudanese army has rejected dialogue with Tagadum’s leadership and issued arrest warrants for several of its members, including former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The army accuses the group of supporting the Rapid Support Forces and acting as their political front.
