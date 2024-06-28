'I Don't Debate as I Used to, But I Know How to Tell the Truth': Biden
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Jun 2024 22:32
Biden told reporters he knows how to 'get back up' when knocked down.
During a campaign event in North Carolina on Friday, US President Joe Biden acknowledged changes in his abilities with age but mentioned his commitment to truthfulness.
"I know I'm not a young man, to state the obvious," Biden remarked. "I don't walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don't debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth."
Biden's remarks follow scrutiny over his performance in a recent debate with Republican contender Donald Trump in Atlanta. Reports indicate concerns among Democrats regarding his vigor and effectiveness as a candidate.
Despite criticisms, Biden asserted that he felt he performed well in the debate and expressed resilience in the face of challenges. He further said he knows how to 'get back up' when knocked down.
Earlier today, Politico reported, citing three strategists close to three Democratic potential candidates for the presidency, that they received a constant amount of texts during Thursday's debate between candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump in a bid to replace Biden.
One of the strategists said they had “taken no less than half a dozen key donors texting ‘disaster’ and [the] party needs to do something” but admitted that “not much is possible unless” Biden quits.
A significant Democratic donor and Biden supporter urged Biden to withdraw, given that it was "the worst performance in history" and that Biden was so awful that "no one will pay attention to Trump's lies."
"Biden needs to drop out. No question about it,” the donor said in a text message.
This comes as at least two presidential candidates for the 2028 round, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gavin Newsom of California, declared they still support Biden.
US international standing at stake?
Thursday's presidential debate drew global attention and criticism, particularly aimed at Joe Biden's lackluster performance, an analysis by Politico details, with experts arguing that the implications are serious on the world stage.
While Donald Trump maintained his typical provocative rhetoric, Biden's feebleness disappointed foreign diplomats and officials.
Concerns were voiced about whether either candidate demonstrated the vigor needed to lead a nuclear-armed superpower effectively.
International expectations had anticipated Trump's controversial statements but had hoped for a stronger showing from Biden.
"Enormous lies by Trump," one Western diplomat said. "On the other hand, at least we understood what he says. Maybe we are witnessing a turning point" for Biden.
