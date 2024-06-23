Hezbollah Strikes Metulla, Kills Israeli Soldier; Pummels HQs, Sites
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Jun 2024 18:19
Israeli media admit to one serious injury in the Ayelet HaShahar drone attack
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah launched operations against Israeli targets on Sunday, as the Israeli aggression on Lebanese border towns and assassinations continue.
Opening up their operations today, Hezbollah's freedom fighters launched an aerial attack with a one-way drone targeting the headquarters of the Sahel Battalion in the Beit Hillel Barracks. The gatherings and residential areas of officers and soldiers were directly impacted, leaving them dead or wounded.
In their second attack for the day, Hezbollah fighters also launched an aerial attack with a swarm of one-way drones on the headquarters of the newly established 91st Division in Ayelet HaShahar (northeast of Safed), targeting the gatherings and residential areas of Israeli officers and soldiers, leaving them dead or injured, as the target was directly impacted.
Both operations were carried out in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their valiant resistance and in response to the assassination in the town of al-Khiara yesterday.
Israeli media admitted that a Hezbollah drone fell in Ayelet HaShahar (northeast of Safed), confirming that it hit the soldiers’ residence and that a soldier sustained serious injuries.
Also on the Ayelet HaShahar attack, Israeli media said it is an embodiment of the danger Hezbollah’s drones pose.
Later, at 5:15 pm, Hezbollah freedom fighters targeted the al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba hills with rocket artillery, achieving a direct hit.
10 minutes later, the al-Semmaqa site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Chouba came under attack with artillery rockets by Hezbollah fighters who achieved a direct hit.
Hezbollah fighters also attacked the Roueissat al-Qarn site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, at 7:10 pm, with rocket artillery weapons. A direct impact was achieved in this attack.
Hezbollah released footage from the operation whereby its fighters targeted a building in which Israeli enemy soldiers are stationed in the Metulla settlement in northern occupied Palestine.
Later on Sunday night, Islamic Resistance fighters hit an Israeli military vehicle with multiple anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), after carefully monitoring the movements of Israeli forces deployed in and out of the Metulla military site.
Hezbollah anti-armor forces ambushed the vehicle as it made its way to the site, destroying the vehicle and killing and injuring its crew members.
Israeli media outlets reported that one soldier was killed in the ambush while another six were injured. Media outlets added that barrages of mortar shells hit the site as occupation forces attempted to evacuate the casualties to hospitals.
The incident was described as "complicated", a commonly used phrase by Israeli media outlets when several military casualties fall as a result of the Resistance's attacks.
Hezbollah lists potential strategic Israeli targets in case of war
Late last night, the Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah released a video showing vital Israeli targets only known to the occupation's security apparatus, suggesting that these sites will be targeted in case of a war against Lebanon.
The video included snippets of Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's latest speech, in which he warned the Israeli occupation that the Resistance would fight with no restraints or limits if war were imposed on Lebanon.
"Israel" will regret waging war on Lebanon, he said.
The HaKirya complex, which includes the headquarters of the Ministry of Security, the General Staff, and many of the senior military staff leaders, was also shown.
This comes only a few days following the Hoopoe mission, during which Hezbollah gathered footage showing its reconnaissance drones flying over swathes of occupied Palestinian land, including Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, Safad, Karmiel, Afula, all the way to Haifa and its port.
