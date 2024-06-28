Yemeni Forces Conduct Ops Against 4 Ships in Mediterranean, Red Sea
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Yemeni Armed Forces - Military Media
Brigadier General Yahya Saree says that the Yemeni Armed Forces attacked four vessels owned by the US or affiliated with the Israeli occupation.
The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) attacked four Israeli-affiliated ships and an American vessel in the Mediterranean and Red Sea, the spokesperson for the YAF, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Friday.
Saree said that the YAF conducted a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, in which the groups fired several suicide drones toward the WALER chemical and oil products tanker in the Mediterranean Sea. He explained that the ship was sailing toward the Israeli-occupied Haifa Port, breaching the terms of the Yemeni embargo on the Israeli occupation.
The YAF Rocket Force and Navy also targeted the American-owned DELONIX chemical tanker in the Red Sea, utilizing several anti-ship ballistic missiles that reportedly directly impacted the vessel.
Ships linked to the United States have become a target for the YAF, after the US military launched dozens of strikes on Yemen, in a show of support to the Israeli regime.
Moreover, the YAF's Rocket Force fired an anti-ship cruise missile at the JOHANNES MAERSK container ship in the Mediterranean Sea. Saree explained that the shipping conglomerate Maersk has been one of the biggest backers of the Israeli occupation and has also violated the terms of the Yemeni blockade on the Israeli occupation on multiple occasions. In turn, this has made all Maersk-affiliated vessels a target for the YAF, according to previous statements read out by the brigadier general.
The IOANNIS bulk carrier was also attacked by several explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), resulting in direct hits on the vessel. The YAF's spokesperson said that the ship was targeted after it breached the embargo.
Yemeni people, forces insist on supporting Palestine
Saree also hailed the Yemeni people for answering Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi's call for mass demonstrations across the country in support of the Palestinian people and in a show of opposition to the US-UK-led aggression on Yemen.
He reiterated that the YAF will continue to act upon its religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations, promising support to Palestine and its people until the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the siege on the territory are ended.
On Thursday, the Yemeni forces struck an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship in the Red Sea using a flurry of unmanned aerial and surface vehicles, as well as anti-ship missiles. Saree also said that the YAF executed a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, in which several cruise missiles were launched toward a vital Israeli site in occupied Haifa.
The Yemeni people and their armed forces continue to reiterate their proactive support to the Palestinian people by putting ships and companies supplying the Israeli genocide of the Palestinians under the direct threat of attacks across different waters. The YAF is also working on enhancing its operations targeting traffic into two major Israeli-occupied ports in Haifa and Isdud by cooperating with Iraqi Resistance factions, expanding the scope of its supportive operations.
