Palestinian Resistance Shells Occupation Forces Across Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Sirens went off in the Gaza Envelope on Saturday morning, as Resistance fighters continue to confront Israeli occupation forces.
Palestinian Resistance fighters shelled Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Envelope and within the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as part of their continued confrontation of the invasion.
Al-Mujahideen Brigades fighters launched a salvo of rockets toward Israeli occupation forces, positioned in the Netsarim Axis, which splits the northern Gaza Strip from the rest of the besieged territory.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) al-Quds Brigades' Rocket Force attacked occupation forces in the same area with another salvo of rockets on Friday.
The Netsarim Axis has been transformed into a strategic operational area for occupation forces, who are utilizing it for on-field command and control purposes. The area also allows occupation forces to impose their forceful displacement of Palestinians from the north, while also serving as a position to launch attacks into Gaza's towns and neighborhoods.
Further south in Rafah, al-Quds Brigades fighters fired mortar shells at occupation forces positioned near the Rafah border crossing, dealing direct hits to several targets, specifically soldiers in the area.
The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine's (DFLP) National Resistance Brigades also targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier (APC) with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in al-Sultan neighborhood.
Warning sirens also went off at around 10:30 am (local time) in Kibbutz Sufa, an Israeli settlement to the east of Rafah. The settlement hosts an important Israeli military site which has been utilized as a logistics point by occupation forces during the invasion of Rafah.
Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades also released footage of an ambush it set up for Israeli occupation forces in al-Shaboura camp in the Rafah refugee camp at an earlier time.
The group also said that it fired mortar shells at occupation forces in the Yibna refugee camp in Rafah.
No comments:
Post a Comment