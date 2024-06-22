UDM Officially Joins Government of National Unity Following Meeting With the ANC
The party previously said it was waiting for assurance that a framework would be adopted to guide the unity government.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on a campaign trail in Soweto on 22 April 2024. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/ Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has officially joined the Government of National Unity (GNU) following its meeting with the African National Congress (ANC) on Friday.
UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa confirmed in a statement a few moments ago that the ANC has committed to appointing a technical committee to establish a framework.
Before its inclusion in the GNU, the party joined the Progressive Caucus in Parliament a pact of like-minded organisations in the opposition benches.
