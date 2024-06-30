UN Official Calls for Urgent Aid to Avert Famine in Sudan
Sudanese refugees in Adré Chad on June 18, 2023 (Chadian presidency photo)
June 29, 2024 (NEW YORK) – A senior United Nations official has expressed concerns over the deteriorating food security situation in Sudan, saying the country is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded.
Achim Steiner, the UN Undersecretary General and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.
According to the latest UN report, more than 25 million people, over half the population, is facing acute food insecurity, with 18 percent of them in emergency Phase, risking famine.
The report further states that the food crisis is having a devastating impact on the people and livelihoods of Sudan, with over 4,500 rural households facing severe food insecurity.
Steiner said that immediate humanitarian and food assistance is a priority, but must be complemented by additional support to prevent the looming famine.
He further called for urgent support to agricultural livelihoods, including rehabilitating irrigation infrastructure and providing farmers with access to subsidized seeds and fertilizers, as well as setting up rapid training programs on resilient farming practices.
“The restoration of the ability of markets to function by reconstructing market infrastructure, establishing secure trade corridors, and supporting local traders and small businesses to resume operations are also critical for economic recovery and food security,” stressed Steiner.
Since the outbreak of conflict in mid-April 2023 between the army and a paramilitary group, more than 8 million people have been displaced while calls of a permanent ceasefire have not yielded positive outcomes.
(ST)
