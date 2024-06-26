Top US Military Officials Attend African Defense Chiefs Meeting
By Al Mayadeen English
25 Jun 2024 16:49
Aiming to exit Niger by mid-September alongside France, the US faces challenges in maintaining its strategic footprint amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Amid orders to withdraw from key Sahel states, including Niger and Chad, American Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stressed the US commitment to maintaining strong partnerships in West Africa.
Ahead of a meeting on Monday in Botswana of African defense chiefs, General Brown told reporters that he plans to strengthen ties with regional partners, potentially relocating military capabilities previously stationed in Niger to other countries.
While specific nations were not disclosed, Reuters reported discussions involving Benin, Ivory Coast, and Ghana as potential hosts for future US military presence.
The Pentagon's decision to withdraw troops from Niger follows the country's termination of defense cooperation with the US earlier this year, citing ineffective counterinsurgency efforts against longstanding jihadist threats in the Sahel region.
Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine noted that the US threatened the country with sanctions and warned Nigerien authorities regarding their diplomatic engagements with Iran and Russia.
Aiming to exit Niger by mid-September alongside France, the US faces challenges in maintaining its strategic footprint amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics.
Recent leadership changes in Niger, including the ousting of former President Mohamed Bazoum, have prompted a reevaluation of foreign military presence, with an increasing focus on security partnerships aligned with national sovereignty.
General Michael Langley, addressing ongoing "security threats" across the Sahel, stressed the US role as an "enabler" for African nations to achieve their security objectives.
Discussions at the Africa Chiefs of Defense Conference, co-hosted by AFRICOM and Botswana, are expected to center on collaborative strategies to address regional instability and extremist activities.
No comments:
Post a Comment