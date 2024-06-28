Hezbollah's Shells Sound Sirens in 33 Settlements, Impact Targets
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Military Media
28 Jun 2024 22:52
The Northern Front saw heavy activity on Friday, following multiple Israeli aggression on multiple Lebanese towns and villages.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah conducted a series of operations throughout Friday against Israeli occupation assets and forces.
Israeli media outlets reported that warning sirens went off on 12 different occasions from approximately 9:30 am (local time) to 8:00 pm on Friday in northern Israeli-occupied areas.
Sirens glared in Zar'it, Shomera, Arab al-Aramshe, Kfar Blum, Amir, occupied al-Malikiyah, Dishon, Betzet, Shlomi, Idmit, Achziv Milut's industrial Zone, Liman, HaZiv, Nahariya, Sa'ar, Evron, Ben Ami, Hanita, Ga'aton, Metzuba, Cabri, Avdon, Metzuba, Neveh Ziv, Ein Yacov, Yechiam, Amka, Sheikha Danun, Abu Snan, Oshrat, Beit Hillel, HaGoshrim, Kiryat Shmona, and Ma'ayan Baruch.
This list includes three major cities in occupied territories, which are the coastal city of Nahariya, al-Jalil Panhandle's Kiryat Shmona, and Shlomi in Western al-Jalil.
Israeli media outlets also reported on explosions caused by three Hezbollah attack drones that struck areas in Western al-Jalil. Although interceptor missiles were launched at the drones, Israeli occupation forces failed to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicles, which impacted their targets.
Fires were also sparked across northern occupied territories, as a result of rocket-artillery shells fired from South Lebanon.
Hezbollah responds to Israeli aggression in multiple operations
On its part, Hezbollah's Military Media Unit announced that the Resistance had conducted eight operations on Friday, attacking a flurry of targets.
At 9:30 am (local time) the Resistance destroyed spyware installed in the Israeli Birket Risha military site.
Later on Friday afternoon, Resistance fighters fired unspecified "rocket weapons" at Israeli occupation forces positioned in al-Tayhat near the Palestinian-Lebanese border.
In response to an Israeli strike on Chihine, Hezbollah fighters shot an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) at a building, utilized by occupation forces, in Shlomi.
In the evening, at 8:00 pm, the Resistance intensified its attacks on the easternmost section of the axes of confrontation, firing its weapons on the Roueisat al-Qarn military site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.
Five minutes later the Resistance attacked the al-Summaqah military site in the nearby occupied Kfar Chouba Hills.
Hezbollah fighters also responded to attacks on the Western Bekaa town of Suhmur, by launching a swarm of suicide drones that targeted the newly established headquarters of the 411th Artillery Battalion in Ga'aton. The drones impacted the dwelling areas and positions of Israeli occupation officers and soldiers, killing and injuring several and causing fires at the site.
In response to Israeli attacks on Kfar Kila and other villages, the Resistance launched two attacks, the first of which targeted the headquarters of the 769th Territorial Brigade in Beit Hillel with dozens of Grad-type rockets.
In the second attack, Hezbollah fighters targeted a building used by occupation forces in the Metulla settlement, opposite the town of Kfar Kila.
The Islamic Resistance also mourned its fighter, martyr Mostafa Hassan Yassin, "Malak", from the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit, who was martyred on the path of al-Quds.
