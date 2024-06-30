South Africa’s 7th Administration Cabinet Ministers and Deputies
The announcement of a new Cabinet comes after weeks of talks following the watershed 29 May elections.
FULL LIST: South Africa’s 7th administration Cabinet ministers and deputies
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his new Cabinet ministers and their deputies, starting off by explaining that reducing the number of government's portfolios would not be possible.
And in addition to the leadership shake-up in light of the country's Government of National Unity, some portfolios were also merged.
Electricity and energy have become one department, while mineral and petroleum resources breaks away. The ministry of agriculture no longer falls under land reform and rural development.
Higher education and science, technology and innovation are also separate, as well as the ministries of justice and constitutional development, and correctional services.
Public enterprises is no longer a ministry, a responsibility now resting within the Presidency.
Below is a full list of South Africa's new Cabinet, and their deputies.
Deputy President: Paul Mashatile
Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen; Deputy: Rosemary Nokuzola Capa
Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso; Deputy: Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.
Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube; Deputy: Reginah Mhaule.
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi; Deputy: Mondli Gungubele.
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA): Velinkosi Hlabisa; Deputies: Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe.
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Angie Motshekga; Deputies: Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.
Minister of Electricity and Energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; Deputy: Samantha Graham-Maré.
Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Blade Nzimande; Deputy: Nomalungelo Gina.
Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth; Deputies: Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina.
Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana; Deputies: David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen.
Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE): Dion George; Deputies: Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts.
Minister of Health is Aaron Motsoaledi; Deputy: Joe Phaahla.
Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane; Deputies: Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe.
Minister of Home Affairs is Leon Schreiber; Deputy: Njabulo Nzuza.
Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi; Deputy: Tandi Mahambehlala.
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Ronald Lamola; Deputies: Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka.
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Thembi Nkadimeng; Deputy: Andries Nel.
Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Gwede Mantashe; Deputy: Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala.
Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa; Deputy: Seiso Mohai.
Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu; Deputies: Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.
Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Deputies: Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong.
Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi; Deputy: Pinky Kekana.
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson; Deputy: Sihle Zikalala.
Minister of Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams; Deputy: Jane Sithole.
Minister of Social Development: Sisisi Tolashe; Deputy: Ganief Hendricks.
Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie; Deputy: Peace Mabe.
Minister of Tourism: Patricia De Lille; Deputy: Maggie Sotyu.
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Parks Tau; Deputies: Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield.
Minister of Transport: Barbara Creecy; Deputy: Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Minister of Water and Sanitation: Pemmy Majodina; Deputies: David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo.
Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga; Deputy: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.
Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald; Deputy: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.
