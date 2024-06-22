Cuba Joins South Africa Genocide Case Against 'Israel' as Third State
By Al Mayadeen English
Amid escalating aggression against Palestinian civilians throughout the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Cuba has decided to formally join South Africa at the ICJ.
Cuba announced that it will be joining South Africa's genocide case against "Israel" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a Third State, amid the occupation's escalating aggression against civilians in the Gaza Strip.
Joining Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Maldives, Egypt, Ireland, Belgium, Turkey, and Chile on the list of countries formally supporting South Africa's lawsuit at the ICJ, Cuba published a statement officially announcing its decision.
In a statement published on Friday, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “unwavering and sustained commitment to supporting and contributing as much as possible to legitimate international efforts to put an end to the genocide committed against the Palestinian people."
The statement further affirmed that genocide, apartheid, forced displacement, and collective punishment do not belong in the modern world and must be rejected by the international community.
Last week, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez lamented the state of indifference practiced by some toward Palestine and Gaza and warned them that history will judge those who remain indifferent to the plight of Palestinians.
Following a meeting with members of Let Cuba Live, the Cuban President posted on X: "Palestine hurts, and not doing something for its sake should hurt us every day."
"That [Palestine] is the location that defines the global struggle for justice and dignity," he added, stressing that "history will judge those who remain indifferent to the plight of Palestinians."
Concluding his post, Diaz-Canel affirmed that Cuba will remain on the side of those who do not belong to this category.
No comments:
Post a Comment