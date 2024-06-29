Hezbollah Targets Israeli Merkava, Nemmera ARV in Roueissat al-Alam
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Islamic Resistance Military Media
Hezbollah says its fighters carried out three operations against Israeli military targets and soldiers in support of Gaza.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced on Saturday a series of operations its fighters carried out against Israeli military targets and soldiers in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable Resistance.
Hezbollah said that its Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 pm the espionage equipment at the Israeli Misgav Am site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.
Later, the Resistance group confirmed that its fighters engaged at 3:40 pm an Israeli Merkava tank and a Nemmera armored recovery vehicle (ARV) at the Roueissat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba hills with guided missiles, achieving direct hits and destroying the two vehicles.
In addition, Hezbollah said its Resistance fighters targeted at 6:40 pm the espionage equipment at the Israeli Metulla site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly and destroying them.
The Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon published scenes of Hezbollah fighters targeting the garrison of the Israeli Birket Risha site on June 28.
Moreover, the Military Media released footage of Hezbollah fighters targeting buildings used by Israeli occupation soldiers in the settlements of Yir'on and Avivim in northern occupied Palestine on June 24 and 26 respectively.
In a related context, Hezbollah mourned Resistance fighter Abbas Munif Atwi (Jihad), from the town of Shaqra in southern Lebanon, who was martyred on the path to al-Quds.
