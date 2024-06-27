China Trusts in Bolivia’s Ability to Manage Coup Attempt
Coup attempt in La Paz, Bolivia, June 26, 2024. Photo: X/ @RRNoticiasqro
June 27, 2024 Hour: 8:47 am
On Wednesday, fear gripped Bolivians after tanks and heavily armed soldiers stormed the Government headquarters.
On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China expressed its “hope and confidence” in President Luis Arce’s ability to properly manage the political situation in the country following the attempted coup.
She mentioned in a press conference that Beijing has taken note of reports about what it termed as “abnormal military action” in Bolivia.
Mao added that, as a “good friend and partner of Bolivia,” China trusts that the Arce administration has the capacity to “properly handle the situation and maintain national peace, stability, and development.”
She also emphasized that this ability would align with “the fundamental and long-term interests of the Bolivian people,” although she did not explicitly condemn the military action carried out by Army Commander Juan Jose Zuñiga at any point.
On Wednesday afternoon, fear gripped citizens after tanks and heavily armed soldiers stormed the Bolivian Government headquarters under the command of Gen. Zuñiga, who at the time was the Army commander.
When the first soldiers arrived at Plaza Murillo, where the headquarters of the Executive and Legislative branches are located, Arce denounced irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army.
The heavily armed soldiers took over the entire square and reached the gate of the Government Palace and knocked it down with a war tank. Moments later, Arce came out, guarded by his ministers, and confronted Zuñiga and ordered the withdrawal of the troops to which he finally agreed to.
