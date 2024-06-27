Juan Jose Zuñiga Arrested After Failed Coup Attempt
Bolivian military forces during the failed coup this afternoon, June 26,2024 Photo: @bolivia_s_c
June 26, 2024 Hour: 10:10 pm
Following an order and investigation issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Zúñiga was arrested and placed at the disposal of the authorities.
Bolivian authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the former commander of the Armed Forces of Bolivia, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested after the attempted coup against the government of President Luis Arce.
Previously, President Luis Arce demanded that Zúñiga drop his coup and send the military to their positions, but Zúñiga refused.
The former commander-in-chief of the Bolivian Armed Forces, Juan José Zúñiga, committed contempt for the constitutional order.
Previously, the Prosecutor’s Office of Bolivia had reported that, following the attempted coup d’état in the country against constitutional president Luis Arce, provided for the initiation of all appropriate legal actions for the initiation of the criminal investigation against General Juan José Zuñiga and those involved.
“The Attorney General of the State, Fausto Juan Lanchipa Ponce, immediately, by means of instruction FGE/JLP Nº 243/2024, ordered the beginning of all the legal actions that correspond to the beginning of the criminal investigation against General Juan José Zuñiga”, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said.
This statement took place, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, in the face of the latest events in the city of La Paz, seat of Government, and which are of public knowledge considering “the firm commitment of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the principles that sustain the Democratic State of Law”.
The Office of the Prosecutor noted that it also provides for the deployment “of all necessary efforts to obtain evidence of conviction, as well as the issuance of summonses, subpoenas, warrants and duly substantiated resolutions that correspond to the clarification of the fact investigated and the imposition of the maximum sanction on those responsible”.
In reaffirming its commitment to legality, the Office also underlined its support for the general interests of society in the framework of the preservation of our democracy.
