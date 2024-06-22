US Prepared to Back 'Israel' in Full-scale War with Hezbollah: CNN
By Al Mayadeen English
A senior administration official tells CNN that US officials emphasized that the Biden administration would provide "Israel" with the necessary security assistance.
Senior US officials assured a delegation of top Israeli officials visiting Washington this week that the Biden administration is fully prepared to support its ally in case of a full-scale war with Hezbollah, CNN reported, citing a senior administration official.
The Biden administration has consistently claimed that it wants to avoid a war between "Israel" and Hezbollah, advocating for diplomatic de-escalation. This week, US envoy Amos Hochstein was sent to the region in an attempt to supposedly help ease tensions.
The media outlet noted that top Israeli officials, including Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and "National Security" Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, held meetings with Biden administration officials such as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk.
Sources revealed that the Israeli and American officials discussed various topics, including the situation along the border with Lebanon, Iran, and ceasefire and prisoner exchange negotiations.
The senior administration official mentioned that US officials emphasized that the Biden administration would provide "Israel" with the necessary security assistance, but noted that American troops would not be deployed on the ground.
The official indicated that in this week's meetings, US and Israeli officials discussed potential strategies to reduce tensions along the Blue Line separating southern Lebanon and northern occupied Palestine, including discussions on returning displaced Israeli settlers and Lebanese citizens to their homes.
The talks coincided with Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public accusations that the US was withholding weapons and ammunition from "Israel", leading to a tense exchange between Israeli and US officials.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned that "the possibility of invading al-Jalil remains on the table" should the confrontation with "Israel" escalate on the borders with northern occupied Palestine.
"The enemy knows it must expect us on land, in the air, and at sea, and if war is imposed, the Resistance will fight without constraints, rules, or limits," he made it clear during the memorial service for senior Hezbollah commander Sami Taleb Abdallah and his companions, who were martyred days earlier in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.
A day before, the Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah published footage showing its reconnaissance drones flying over swathes of occupied Palestinian land, including Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, Safad, Karmiel, Afula, all the way to Haifa and its port.
Titled "This is what the Hoopoe came back with," the nine-minute-and-a-half video captured footage and exposed sensitive Israeli sites. Hezbollah indicated that the video was only the first episode of more yet to come, highlighting that the drones bypassed Israeli air defenses and returned to Lebanese airspace undetected.
Shortly after Hezbollah published the video, the Israeli occupation military said that "operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated." Senior Israeli commanders also decided to "accelerate the readiness of the forces on the ground," according to the military statement.
