Al Mayadeen Obtains Palestinian Faction's Crucial Beijing Declaration
By Al Mayadeen English
Leading Palestinian factions met in Beijing to agree on a declaration, aiming to conciliate political parties and movements and launch a national dialogue.
Palestinian factions met in Beijing, China to discuss efforts to end national division and launch a process for reconciliation between major political parties.
The meetings saw the participation of 14 Palestinian factions, including Fatah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
Al Mayadeen obtained a copy of the Beijing Declaration in which the participants promised to "end the Palestinian national division," and to "unify national efforts to confront the (Israeli) aggression and stop the genocide."
According to a document obtained by Al Mayadeen, Palestinian factions will monitor the implementation of the agreement's clauses "with the help of Egypt, Algeria, China, and Russia."
The declaration also stresses a "commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital," which will be implemented per international resolutions 181 and 2334.
It also underlined the Palestinian people's right to resist occupation and to end it in accordance with international law, the United Nations Charter, and the right of all peoples to self-determination.
In detail, the participants agreed to form a temporary national unity government after the approval of Palestinian factions and the President of the Palestinian Authority.
This government will exercise its authority "over all Palestinian territories", including the West Bank, al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip, ending years of division.
Those present at the high-level meeting in Beijing also agreed to activate the Unified Temporary Leadership Framework and ensure its regular congress.
The parties will also work on lifting "the brutal siege on [the Palestinian] people in Gaza and the West Bank and deliver humanitarian and medical aid without restrictions."
They also said that they would "confront conspiracies of the (Israeli) occupation and its continuous violations against al-Aqsa Mosque, and resist any harm to it and the city of al-Quds and its sanctities.
The declaration also welcomed "the opinion of the International Court of Justice affirming the illegitimacy of the presence, occupation, and settlements."
China was one of the first countries to call for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza to prevent a humanitarian crisis, calling on "Israel" to lift the blockade imposed on the Strip to ensure the entry of much-needed aid, respect international humanitarian law, and stop targeting all civilian objects and aid workers in Gaza. The country has also made substantial efforts to host inner-Palestinian talks and ensure that Palestinian factions come to a national consensus and unity among themselves, under a lasting form of governance.
