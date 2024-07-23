Ramaphosa on GNU Naysayers: ‘Even Though Others Don’t Wish Us Well, Succeed We Shall’
Ramaphosa during his response to the debate on his Opening of Parliament Address said the GNU’s unity would be their courage, comfort and greatest strength.
Opening of Parliament Address (OPA)
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Government of National Unity (GNU) will succeed despite what the naysayers believe.
He said their unity would be their courage, comfort and also greatest strength.
Ramaphosa was on Monday responding to the debate on his Opening of Parliament Address (OPA), which he delivered last week.
“I’m really pleased that the members of the Government of National Unity demonstrated the unity of purpose and the commitment they have to advancing the interests of all South Africans during the debate and indeed in what they will be doing as leaders of the Government of National Unity.”
However, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Visvin Reddy challenged the semantics of the term "GNU", arguing it should rather be referred to as a grand coalition because it does not include all the biggest parties.
However, Ramaphosa was undeterred.
“Behind us are 62 million South Africans who want and need us to succeed. We will succeed as the Government of National Unity. Even though others don’t wish us well, succeed we shall.”
No comments:
Post a Comment